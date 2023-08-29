CAMPCO urges PM to set up ISRO laboratory unit in Udupi

August 29, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd., Mangaluru has appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a laboratory unit of the ISRO in Udupi district to honour Chandrayaan-3 scientists and foster Space science research.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday, the president of the multi-State cooperative society A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi said that Chandrayaan-3 was a monumental achievement of India. The achievement has not only made India a recognised power in Space technology but also exemplified the remarkable capabilities of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“The CAMPCO wholeheartedly congratulates you for your visionary leadership that has steered ISRO’s endeavors to such great heights. We extend our heartiest congratulations to the entire team of ISRO scientists who played an instrumental role in this historic mission,” he said.

“We believe that their achievements should not only be acknowledged but also celebrated. One of the eminent personalities associated with the early days of ISRO, U. R. Rao, (who was a former chairman of ISRO) hails from Udupi district and his legacy is an inspiration to all of us.”

Mr. Kodgi said that many scientists who have their routes in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have significantly contributed to Chandrayyan-3. A laboratory unit dedicated to space research should be set up in Udupi district as a mark of respect to all scientists from the twin districts who have contributed to the mission. Setting up a unit will also serve as a beacon of inspiration for students and engineers in the coastal region.

“Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are renowned education hubs and a local ISRO laboratory unit would undoubtedly nurture scientific curiosity and innovation in these areas. Redirecting a portion of ISROs substantial allocated budget of ₹15,000 crore towards the establishment of the laboratory in Udupi district could significantly foster research and development in the field of space science,” the CAMPCO said.