CAMPCO urges Centre to restrict arecanut, pepper imports via India-Myanmar border

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd., Mangaluru, has urged the External Affairs Ministry to restrict the movement of arecanut and pepper at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh in Manipur along the India-Myanmar border.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 27, 2022, president of the cooperative A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi said that the import of arecanut has affected the domestic market resulting in great distress to farmers.

The commodity, which attracts an import duty of 108% on a minimum import tariff value of ₹251 a kg, is being smuggled into India from Myanmar with impunity. It is entering India through Silchar in Assam and Falakanta in West Bengal from where it is sent by rail and road to major markets such as Nagpur and Kanpur, he said and added that the imported arecanut is being sold in the Indian market in the range of ₹250-₹260 a kg.

Referring to the recent notification of the External Affairs Ministry to open border gates nos 1 and 2 for trade at ICP, Moreh (Manipur) on the India-Myanmar border, he said: “Though we appreciate the initiative of the Government to resume trade on the borders, it is a humble request submitted on behalf of the arecanut and pepper farmers to restrict the trade of, at least, arecanut and pepper commodities and permit other commodities to move through these gates.”

He said that India is self-sufficient in the production of arecanut. Indian pepper production meets the domestic requirements. In such a situation, the necessity for importing arecanut and pepper does not arise at all.

“Hence, in the light of these facts and in the best interest of arecanut and pepper farmers of our country, we request your good offices to restrict the movement of arecanut and pepper through the gates of Manipur on the India-Myanmar border and, accordingly, direct the authorities concerned to curb these commodities from entering the domestic market,” Mr. Kodgi said in the letter.