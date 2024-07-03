CAMPCO urges Centre to reduce GST on arecanut

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, has appealed to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce GST on arecanut from 5% to 2% and on Copper Sulphate used as a pesticide in farming from 18% to 5%.

In a letter to the Minister on Monday, the president of the cooperative A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi urged the Centre to reduce customs duty on carbon fibre poles to make advance agricultural tools more affordable to farmers.

Mr. Kodgi said that the government should strengthen measures to curb illegal imports of arecanut and pepper.

“Illegal imports compromise our market and endanger public health. We must burn these illegally imported goods to prevent them from re-entering the market,” Mr. Kodgi said.

The president said that the government should fix the minimum auction price for seized arecanut, simplify the GST structure, and fund for research on the medicinal benefits of arecanut and combating Yellow Leaf Disease.

