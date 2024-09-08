CAMPCO unearths bid to mix Myanmar arecanut with local ones

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, said that it detected an attempt by a trader, who took advantage of the co-operative’s farmer membership card, to sell low-quality arecanut of Burma (Myanmar) origin by mixing it with local arecanut at the co-operative’s Puttur branch.

Kishore Kumar Kodgi, president of CAMPCO, said in a release, “Fortunately, due to the alertness and diligence of our officials this deceit was uncovered.”

The president cautioned its farmers that if such attempts went unchecked, there was a danger of arecanut market crashing down.

It is an attempt to misuse the CAMPCO’s membership card by establishing good relationship with farmers to sell mixed low quality arecanut at the cooperative branches, he said.

“In light of this incident, we earnestly request all our farmer members not to encourage any such fraudulent activities. Please ensure that your membership cards are not misused by anyone. Failing to be vigilant in this matter could lead to serious consequences on the stability of local arecanut prices. If buyers from North India become aware of this type of arecanut being mixed with the local product, they may stop purchasing from this region altogether,” Mr. Kodgi cautioned farmers.

The president asked the farmer members not to encourage such fraudulent attempts.