CAMPCO to seek govt. help to tackle Yellow Leaf Disease

Scientists, arecanut growers frame package with short- and long-term measures

A meeting of scientists and arecanut growers here on Tuesday framed a package, comprising short- and long-term measures to address Yellow Leaf Disease (YLD) and related issues in arecanut plantations. It decided to take the package to the Task Force on Arecanut constituted by the State government to recommend to the government to help farmers whose plantations have been hit by the disease.

The meeting was held under the auspices of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO).

Addressing presspersons after the meeting, CAMPCO president A. Kishor Kumar Kodgi said that the government will be requested to financially help such growers either to take up short-term measures suggested by scientists to save the plantations hit by the disease or to take up alternative crops.

The former Director of Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, P. Chowdappa, who is also a member of the Task Force on Arecanut, said that mulching using bio-degradable plastic to reduce soil moisture content, application of bio-fertilizers and bio-nutrients and using bio-agents in Yellow Leaf Disease-affected plantations will help to save palms which may continue to give yield. It is a short-term measure to save the plantations.

As a long-term measure, alternative fruit crops such as rambutan, avacado, dragon fruit, mangosteen and oil palm can be cultivated . A progressive farmer and farm scientist D.C. Chowta at Meeyapadavu in Kasaragod district, Kerala, has been cultivating fruit crops successively now.

Mr. Chowdappa, who is also the chairman of the technical committee of the Task Force on Arecanut, said that it is estimated that about 14,000 hectares of arecanut could have been hit by the disease. Meanwhile, Director of Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Kozhikode, Kerala, Homey Cherian said that more than 10,000 hectares have been hit by the disease.

The former CPCRI director said that the disease was first reported in the State in 1965. Now, it is spread in parts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. The DASD can help farmers in technology transfer and demonstration of technology while dealing with the disease.

Member of scientific panel of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) I. Karunasagar, CAMPCO Managing Director H.M. Krishna Kumar, president of All India Areca Growers Association, Puttur, Kinila Ashok, Executive Editor of a farm monthly, Adike Pathrike, Shree Padre, and directors of CAMPCO, among others, took part in the meeting.