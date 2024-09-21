CAMPCO to launch orange, butterscotch-flavoured eclairs in a month

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, will launch its eclairs in two more flavours – orange and butterscotch – soon.

President of the multi-state cooperative Kishore Kumar Kodgi told The Hindu that they will be additions to the different flavoured eclairs and other chocolates released by the cooperative earlier.

Managing Director B.V. Sathyanarayana said that the cooperative, having its chocolate factory at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, will also launch an eclair with honey inside. Earlier in 2020, it launched honey-flavoured creamy eclair. “The three new products will be released in a month from now,” Mr. Sathyanarayana said.

Earlier in 2020, the cooperative also launched the cardamom-flavoured eclair, and in 2021, it introduced jackfruit éclair.

Vacuum-fried natural jackfruit pieces and powder were the main ingredients of jackfruit éclair. It also launched a hazelnut choco spread in the same year (2021) for use with bread, toast, chapati, and even dosa. It was also for use by icecream makers, while preparing cakes and desserts.

Petrol bunk proposed

Mr. Kodgi said that the cooperative has also proposed to open a petrol bunk at Kavu on Mani-Mysuru National Highway 275. The cooperative’s bylaws have been amended suitably for the same. The HPCL permitted the cooperative to open the bunk a year ago. “Since the Mani-Mysuru highway is poised for widening as four-lane highway, the cooperative is waiting to get a clarity on the new alignment of the highway before opening the petrol bunk at Kavu,” he said adding that works on the bunk will start once the highway alignment is clear.

He said that of 11 acres of land owned by the cooperative at Kavu about 3.50 acre is vacant. The petrol bunk will be opened on the same land. It has a 1.38 lakh sq. ft. spacious warehouse on the remaining land where arecanut and pepper are being processed.

Land for factory extension

Mr. Kodgi said that the cooperative is in the process of purchasing 4.50 acre land adjacent to its chocolate factory for the expansion of the factory in future. The factory needs to be expanded for the future requirements.

It has purchased 91 cents of land at Vitla for shifting its Vitla branch from the current location as the existing branch is facing approach problem to the building.