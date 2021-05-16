Mangaluru

CAMPCO to buy arecanut

Special Correspondent MANGALURU 16 May 2021 22:31 IST
Updated: 16 May 2021 22:31 IST

CAMPCO, which had temporarily suspended procurement of horticulture produces in view of COVID-19 restrictions, has decided to resume purchases on Monday. Arecanut will be procured at CAMPCO branches in Karnataka and Kerala from 25 members and 15 members at branches and sub-centres, respectively, at one quintal per member a day. Members can sell their produces once a week. Coca beans procurement will continue as earlier. CAMPCO president A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi and managing director H.M. Krishna Kumar sought cooperation from members.

