CAMPCO, which had temporarily suspended procurement of horticulture produces in view of COVID-19 restrictions, has decided to resume purchases on Monday. Arecanut will be procured at CAMPCO branches in Karnataka and Kerala from 25 members and 15 members at branches and sub-centres, respectively, at one quintal per member a day. Members can sell their produces once a week. Coca beans procurement will continue as earlier. CAMPCO president A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi and managing director H.M. Krishna Kumar sought cooperation from members.
CAMPCO to buy arecanut
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
May 16, 2021 22:31 IST
