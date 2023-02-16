CAMPCO seeks MSP for rubber in 2023-24 Budget

February 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd. said on Thursday, February 16, that it has appealed to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to announce Minimum Support Price to rubber in the 2023-24 Budget which be presented on Friday.

The president of the cooperative A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi said in a release that rubber growers are in distress due to crash in prices over the years.

The CAMPCO has also urged the Chief Minister to release ₹10 crore to the Arecanut Research and Development Foundation (ARDF) promoted by the CAMPCO to do research to find out a remedy to leaf spot disease and yellow leaf disease found in arecanut plantations. The research will be taken up in association with private scientists. As the Chief Minister has responded positively, the CAMPCO is hopeful of the announcements in the Budget, he said.