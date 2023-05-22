ADVERTISEMENT

CAMPCO forced to rely on cocoa beans supply from A.P. due to short supply from Karnataka, Kerala

May 22, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

‘Many farmers have removed cocoa plants from arecanut plantations due to an all-time high price for arecanut’

Raviprasad Kamila

Faced with a short supply of cocoa beans from Karnataka and Kerala, the multi-state cooperative the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO), Mangaluru has now been forced to highly rely on the supply from Andhra Pradesh.

CAMPCO owns Karnataka’s only chocolate factory managed by the cooperative sector at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada.

The short supply has pushed the procurement (from farmers) prices of cocoa beans in the first harvesting season (May-July) of 2023-24. The prices of wet beans now ranged from ₹70 to ₹75 a kg compared to ₹52 to ₹68 a kg the same time last year. The dry beans commanded ₹240 to ₹245 a kg compared to ₹190 a kg fetched during the same season last year.

Speaking to The Hindu, CAMPCO president A. Kishor Kumar Kodgi attributed the short supply to farmers removing the inter-crop cocoa plants from arecanut plantations as arecanut now fetched all-time high prices to farmers. Many farmers are focusing only on arecanut cultivation by cutting cocoa plants.

“The supply now from Kasaragod (Kerala), Puttur, Sullia, Karkala, Kundapura and Shivamogga regions is negligible. These areas were supplying highest quantity of beans earlier,” Mr. Kodgi said. The cooperative is getting the beans in small quantity from Mala, Moodbidri and Kervashe, near Karkala in Udupi district, he said. CAMPCO is now relying on the supply from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry areas.

The president said that earlier, the cooperative got between 4,000 and 4,500 tonnes of beans in the first harvesting season from Karnataka and Kerala. Now, it is expecting to meet the shortage by procuring about 3,000 tonnes from Andhra Pradesh in the first season. Considering the high import duty, relying on imported beans is not viable as it will cost anything between ₹290 and ₹300 a kg.

The second harvesting season will be from December to March. Whether the total production of the chocolate factory will come down depends on the supply during the second season.

Mr. Kodgi said that the supply from Karnataka is expected to resume to the normal level after three years as farmers have cultivated cocoa as in inter-crop in coconut plantations in Central and North Karnataka regions.

