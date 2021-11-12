CAMPCO condemns demand to prohibit use of arecanut

Jharkhand BJP MP Nihikant Dubey has written to Prime Minister saying that it causes diseases

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, has taken a strong exception to the reported demand by the Member of Parliament from Godda constituency in Jharkhand Nihikant Dubey to prohibit the use of arecanut for human consumption claiming that it caused deadly diseases like cancer.

CAMPCO said in a media statement here on Tuesday that a section of the media reported on Monday that Mr. Dubey, representing the BJP, wrote to the Prime Minister sometime ago listing out a number of harmful effects consumption of arecanut caused on human health and urged to prohibit its use. He, however, has said that it can be allowed for use in religious ceremonies.

President of the cooperative A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi and managing director H.M. Krishna Kumar said that arecanut has a plethora of medicinal properties both for human beings and livestock.

“CAMPCO stands firm in protecting the interests of the arecanut farmers and condemns the demand by Mr. Dubey,” they said.

“CAMPCO will appeal to the Prime Minister for issuing instructions to the offices concerned for conducting a thorough scientific research on the health benefits of arecanut,” the statement said.

“Arecanut is useful for decreasing diabetes, cholesterol and Alzheimer’s disease. It has properties to kill several pathogenic bacteria, fungi and protozoan parasites. It helps in reducing pain and curing wounds and ulcers. It has good anti-venom properties too,” they said in the statement.

“It is shocking to note that Mr. Dubey, without any proven scientific evidences, has listed out the harmful effects of betelnut on human health which is not only misleading but also is hurting the sentiments of arecanut farmers. Arecanut finds a very significant place in all religious, social and cultural functions and has a long history in Ayurvedic medicine dating to as far back as the Charaka Samhita,” the statement said.

CAMPCO said that time and again it has been proved that arecanut alone is not at all carcinogenic. Recent researches conducted by competent research institutes, both within the country and outside, have proved positive results. Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, reported in 1974 that arecanut has a property to cure cancer. This has also been substantiated by a group of eminent scientists in the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, U.S. The Supreme Court too has ruled that arecanut is food within the meaning of Section 2 (v) of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, they said.