Campco and ARDF organise symposium on areca plant disease management in Mangaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd., (CAMPCO) and the Arecanut Research and Development Foundation (ARDF) on Friday, November 4, organised a symposium on Areca Plant Disease Management with special reference to Yellow Leaf Disease and Leaf Sprout Disease in Mangaluru.

Eminent scientists from Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Central Plant Research Institute, University of Agricultural Sciences-Shivamogga, progressive and affected farmers, representatives of cooperatives, including Malenadu Arecanut Marketing Cooperative Society, Totagars’ Cooperative Sales Society, Tota Utpannagala Marata Sahakara Sangha and others attended the symposium.

Campco Managing Director H.M. Krishna Kumar explained the hardship being faced by farmers and the need for finding a solution to the diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

DASD Director Homey Cherian, who is also the member of the scientific committee, led the discussion with the scientists presenting the status of YLD. He would seek necessary support from the government for carrying out research to address the disease.

An interface between the farmers and scientists was held wherein the farmers elucidated their situation and suggested for measures to be taken by the government and cooperative organisations. The farmers requested Campco and other Cooperatives to mediate on their behalf with the Union and State governments. They suggested to scientists to involve the affected farmers for their expertise and practical knowledge while conducting research.

The gathering decided to entrust the responsibility of speeding up the work and taking all adequate measures for finding a solution through the Scientific Committee nominated by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje to study and address the issue of YLD in Arecanut in Karnataka and other States.

Campco President Kishore Kumar Kodgi urged Dr. Cherian to urge the central government to fix ₹360 as the cost of production of arecanut.