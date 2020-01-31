Campaign to eradicate leprosy in district launched

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO R. Selvamani on Thursday regretted that despite efforts to eradicate leprosy in the country, it has not completely been eradicated, even as an average four new cases are being reported in Dakshina Kannada every month.

He was speaking after launching the Sparsh-awareness campaign on leprosy here. He said the campaign will be conducted for a fortnight across the district.

Health workers and officials will spread information about leprosy with an aim to bring it down to one person per 10,000. The final aim is to make the district leprosy-free, he added.

Mr. Selvamani said that people should also cooperate to make the campaign a success. If anyone has any leprosy symptoms, one should approach government hospitals to get free treatment. Early treatment is the best option as otherwise it would spread and even cause physical impairment.

He noted that not getting treatment would result in physical and mental agony.

As such, awareness creation becomes important which would be done through camps, grama sabhas and campaigns.

On the occasion, Mr. Selvamani felicitated district health officer Ramakrishna Rao and Government Wenlock Hospital’s surgeon Jagannath Kamath.

In view of ‘Anti-Leprosy month’, Department of Dermatology, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, has arranged skin camp fortnight from Thursday to February 13. The screening for leprosy would be done during this period. Medicines would be provided for leprosy patients for free, a release from the hospital here.