Campaign to collect used footwear for the needy after refurbishment launched in Udupi

November 30, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

Greensole Foundation refurbishes the donated footwear and provides them free of cost to the needy across the country

The Hindu Bureau

“Your contribution to thousand steps,” a campaign to collect used footwear in good condition for the needy after their refurbishing was launched in Udupi on Thursday.

Sahyadri Sanchaya convener Dinesh Holla launched the movement at MGM College, Kunjibettu. Mr. Holla said the initiative would help hundreds of tribal people, including students, walking barefoot in forests and hilly regions. Recycling the used footwear contributes immensely to environment conservation too, he said.

Campaign convener Avinash Kamath said marathon runners Ramesh Dhami and Shriyans Bhandary established the Greensole Foundation in 2017. The foundation recycles used footwear in good condition and offer new and comfortable footwear that have eight months validity to the needy people for free across the country.

The foundation has provided over 6 lakh pairs of footwear through similar campaigns in the last six years.

Mr. Kamath said environmentalists in and around Upupi have launched the campaign to help the needy. People may donate used formal and sports shoes, sandals, slippers, rubber shoes etc, at the MGM College premises. However, footwear with the soles worn out, high-heeled footwear and children’s footwear will not be accepted.

Mr. Dhami and Mr. Bhandary will attend the valedictory function of the campaign on December 3, when 75 selected students from Udupi schools will be giver school bags made of old clothes, mats, and refurbished footwear, Mr. Kamath said.

The two will participate in a discussion on December 4 at Jagannatha Sabha Bhavana in Mission Compound at 4.30 p.m. Footwear collected during the campaign would be sent to Mumbai on December 5.

