Mangaluru

Campaign against substance abuse held in Udupi

Dr. P V Bhandary, Medical Director of Dr. AV Baliga Hospital, speaking at a press conference in Kaup in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 10, 2022 00:12 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 00:12 IST

The Solidarity Youth Movement, Udupi and A.B. Baliga Memorial Hospital are jointly holding a campaign across Udupi to make people aware about substance abuse. The campaign will be held till August 30.

Talking to reporters, P.V. Bhandary, the Medical Director of the hospital, said that substance abuse is causing serious harm to younger generation. They are getting addicted to cannabis and other narcotic substances. Awareness is necessary at various levels in the society.

Advocate Asadulla Katapadi said that youngsters in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are seen committing crime under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Some have taken narcotic drugs and tried to end their lives. Hence it is important to hold a campaign against substance abuse, he said.

Mr. Asadulla said the campaign includes holding workshop for parents and children. Awareness jathas will also be held, he said.

