The Coast Guard conducted a campaign against single-use plastic on beaches and river fronts between Mangaluru and Karwar on Saturday. The event was conducted at Bengre, Panambur, Meenakaliya, Surathkal, Chitrapur, the Gurupura river front in Mangaluru, Ravindranath Tagore Beach, Karwar.

They spread the awareness on Swachh Bharat, by displaying banners and placards with tagline “plastic se raksha, swachhata hi suraksha”. Schoolchildren also participated in the special coastal cleanup drive. The personnel collected tonnes of plastic waste from different places, S. S. Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka said in a release.

He asked people to join hands to end plastic pollution. “By avoiding single-use plastic we can prevent poisoning and injuring marine life. The exponential use of plastics is now threatening the very survival of our beautiful planet,” he added.