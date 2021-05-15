Callers seek relaxation in cut-off age for post of constables

Many callers to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, during his live interaction on local radio channel Sarang FM on Saturday, demanded relaxation in the cut-off age for the post of police constables in light of delay in issuance of notification for the post because of lockdown.

Shashi, a local caller, said he wanted to serve in the police force and he wanted to apply in April when the notification was normally issued. “With the delay in issuance of the notification in light of lockdown, I have crossed the cut-off age (of 24) and hence am disqualified. I want the department to relax the cut-off age,” he said.

Making the same demand, another caller from Tumakuru said the State government has relaxed the cut-off age for the post of sub=inspector. Two more callers made the same demand.

Mr. Kumar said recruitment was being done by the Karnataka State Police at a greater pace and this process has been affected following restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Relaxation of cut off age is a policy decision. I will convey your feelings to our senior officers,” he said.

When a caller questioned the rationale of keeping temples and other places of worship closed and allowing liquor shops to sell over the counter between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., Mr. Kumar said it was decision of the government and they were just enforcing it. “People should understand that government needs revenue to provide free treatment and also run welfare schemes. Excise tax forms a major part of the revenue,” he added.