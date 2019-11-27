Call to understand the spirit of the Constitution

Various organisations celebrated the Constitution Day, the day when India adopted its Constitution, in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Coast Guard Karnataka celebrated the day at its headquarters at Panambur where officers, personnel and staff members remembered the contributions of framers of the Constitution. Commander, DIG S.S. Dasila, addressed the audience.

Retired High Court judge A.V. Chandrashekara speaking at the Constitution Day programme organised by MRPL in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) had retired High Court judge A.V. Chandrashekara as its guest for the Constitution Day celebrations. Mr. Chandrashekara remembered H.R. Khanna, one of the Supreme Court judges who upheld the fundamental rights of citizens. He said common man’s perspective was more important in framing and implementing laws. Managing director M. Venkatesh, director (Refinery) M. Vinayakumar, general manager (Law) Al Rafique Moideen, and others were present.

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. celebrated the day at its headquarters at Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta addressed his colleagues on the importance of the day.

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway celebrated the day at the divisional headquarters in Palakkad. Divisional railway manager Pratap Singh Shami read out the Preamble of the Constitution and spoke about the significance of the day.

Mangaluru Bar Association celebrated Law Day on the district court premises. Mr. Chandrashekara and principal district and sessions judge Kadlur Satyanarayana Acharya spoke on the occasion.

In Puttur

The Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur, in collaboration with Vivekananda Law College, Government First Grade Women’s College, and Puttur Taluk Legal Services Committee observed the day in Puttur.

M.G. Nayak, director (Acting), DCR, Puttur, and Manjunath, principal senior civil judge, Puttur, B.K. Ravindra, director of Legal Studies, Vivekananda Law College, and others spoke.

In Udupi

Principal district and sessions judge C.M. Joshi said on Tuesday that it was essential to understand the main spirit of the Constitution. He was speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Udupi Bar Association and District Legal Services Authority.

Mr. Joshi said the laws of the country were in tune with the Constitution of the country. If any law or legislation went against the Constitution, the Supreme Court could strike it down. The country had the biggest written Constitution in the world. Though there were some problems in the system, it was necessary to see that there was equality and everybody got justice, he said.

P.L. Dharma, dean, Faculty of Arts, Mangalore University, said it was essential for everyone to read and understand the Constitution. Nothing should be done against the spirit of the Constitution, he said.

Vivekanand Pandit, principal senior civil judge, administered the oath. Vishu Shetty Ambalpady, social worker, was felicitated.

Kaveri, member-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Divakar M. Shetty, president of the bar association, Renold Praveen Kumar, secretary, Asadulla Katapady, advocate, and others were present.