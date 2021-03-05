Call to include more procedures under AB-ArK

Mangaluru

05 March 2021 10:38 IST

Recommendation to be made to govt.

The district administration will hold a meeting with health professionals on March 17 and recommend to the State government for inclusion of more treatment procedures under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka health insurance scheme, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra here recently.

During the Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting, District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said people are demanding inclusion of more treatment procedures in the AB-ArK health insurance scheme.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said 1,650 treatment procedures were covered so far. It was for the State government to include more treatment procedures in the scheme, he said.

Earlier, Dr. Rajendra said most of the empanelled hospitals have charged as the rates prescribed under the scheme. There were complaints against few hospitals of charging over and above prescribed rates and action was being taken to recover the amount.

Inclusion of more treatment procedures and other issues will be discussed during the meeting with health professionals from empanelled hospitals on March 17, Dr. Rajendra said.

When MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda and MLA U.T.Khader expressed the need for the government to pay compensation to the family members of government teacher Padmakshi N., who died following COVID-19, Mr. Poojary said shortly ₹6.42 lakh will be released by Chief Minister’s Relief fund, which was the cost incurred for her treatment .