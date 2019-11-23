Call to improve scientific research at varsities

H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), inaugurated the seventh annual symposium of the coastal Karnataka chapter of the Society of Biological Chemists (India), organised by the Manipal School of Life Sciences (MSLS), here on Saturday.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Ballal lamented the lack of presence of Indian universities among the top echelons of world university rankings and emphasised on the need for improving scientific research at universities.

Ganesh Nagaraju, Secretary, Society of Biological Chemists (India), described the opportunities provided by SBC (I).

The symposium included talks by eminent researchers and emerging and young researchers from premier institutions.

The talks covered varied areas of biological sciences, including understanding and combating snake venom by Kemparaju of University of Mysore, Mysuru; vaccines for Hepatitis by P.N. Rangarajan of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; mechanisms underlying cancer by P. Kondaiah of IISc., Bengaluru, among others.

Manjunath Joshi, Associate Professor, MSLS, welcomed the gathering. K.P. Guruprasad, Associate Director, delivered the vote of thanks. K. Satyamoorthy, Director, MSLS, was present.