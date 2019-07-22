Call for a Brindavana for Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami

Ishavittaladas Swami of Kemar Mutt said recently that a proper Brindavana should be constructed for Lakshmivara Tirtha Swami of Shiroor Mutt who passed away last year.

Speaking to presspersons after the first death anniversary function of the seer here, the Kemar seer said that the Brindavana should be constructed at the place in Shiroor Moola Mutt in Shiroor village, where the Shiroor seer is buried.

It was essential that a successor should be appointed to the Shiroor Mutt [the affairs of the Shiroor Mutt are being managed by the Sode Mutt, which is the twin mutt of Shiroor Mutt under the Dwandwa Mutt system followed by the eight mutts of Udupi], he said. There were still doubts in the minds of the people regarding the death of the Shiroor seer. Hence it was essential that the government ordered a probe into this matter.

The Shiroor Shri Abhimanigala Sangha will discuss and decide if it should launch an agitation on this matter, he said.