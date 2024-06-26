GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Calendar will be released to promote tourism: U.T. Khader

Published - June 26, 2024 07:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
​Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader chairing a meeting on tourism development in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

​Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader chairing a meeting on tourism development in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader on Wednesday said the Dakshina Kannada district administration will organise different programmes every month to boost the tourism industry.

Chairing a review meeting on tourism development here, Mr. Khader said the administration would also come out with a tourism calendar to keep tourists updated about events to be organised in the district. Various programmes and festivals were bound to encourage the industry, he felt.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said one programme a month would be organised in the district, including international kite festival, street food festival, paddle festival, book exhibition, river festival, Karavali Utsava, beach festival, marathon, autocross etc. The administration would rope in sponsors, organisers, and educational institutions to hold such programmes.

Mangalore Urban Development Authority chairman Sadashiva Ullal, zilla panchayat CEO K. Anandh, additional DC G. Santhosh Kumar, and others were present.

