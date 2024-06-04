GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Cadres celebrate candidates’ victory in Mangaluru and Udupi

Published - June 04, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Captain Brijesh Chowta​ with BJP party workers celebrating​ in front of the counting center at NIT-K Surathkal in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Captain Brijesh Chowta​ with BJP party workers celebrating​ in front of the counting center at NIT-K Surathkal in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Bharatiya Janata Party cadres celebrated the victory of the party candidates from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi constituencies in a big way on Tuesday, after Brijesh Chowta and Kota Srinivas Poojary registered decisive victory in the respective constituencies.

Cadres who had gathered near the counting centre at National Institute of Technology-Karnataka at Surathkal hailed the victory of Capt. Chowta. As the newly-elected MP visited the centre, they shouted slogans hailing the party and the candidate. Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan handed over the certificate of election in the presence of Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh and others at the counting centre.

Capt. Chowta began his day by offering prayers to Lord Ganapathi at the Sharavu Temple in the city before proceeding to the counting centre. While the cadres ushered him up, party district president Satish Kumpala, MLAs Y. Bharath Shetty, Bhagirathi Marulya and other leaders joined the celebrations at the counting centre.

In Udupi

BJP candidate Kota Srinivasa Poojari, who won the Lok Sabha election, celebrating with party workers in Udupi on Tuesday.

BJP candidate Kota Srinivasa Poojari, who won the Lok Sabha election, celebrating with party workers in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

At Udupi, cadres lifted up Mr. Poojary as he arrived at the counting centre, St. Cecily’s Educational Institutions campus at Brahmagiri, soon after it became clear that the BJP candidate was on the path of victory.

At the victory celebrations in the district BJP office, Mr. Poojary was felicitated by the cadres led by district BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura. MLAs Yashpal Suvarna and Gurme Suresh Shetty, Mangaluru region in-charge K. Uday Kumar Shetty, immediate past district president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak and others were present.

At a separate programme in BJP Kaup Assembly constituency office, Mr. Shetty along with others felicitated Mr. Poojary and noted that the latter had got a lead of over 32,000 votes in the Assembly segment.

