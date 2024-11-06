GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAD Foundation of Mangaluru donates ECG machines for screening Sabarimala pilgrims in Kerala

With this, the foundation completes donating 1,000 ECG machines to many health facilities across India since 2018

Published - November 06, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

Raviprasad Kamila
Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist and founder of CAD Foundation, Mangaluru, handing over ECG machies to Prasobh Kumar, member of Devotee Doctors of Sabarimala, in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist and founder of CAD Foundation, Mangaluru, handing over ECG machies to Prasobh Kumar, member of Devotee Doctors of Sabarimala, in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the Sabarimala pilgrimage set to begin shortly, Cardiology at Doorstep (CAD) Foundation, floated by a group of health professionals in Mangaluru, donated two ECG machines to ‘Devotee Doctors of Sabarimala’ on Tuesday.

The machines are for screening pilgrims visiting the temple during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. With this, CAD Foundation completed the donation of 1,000 ECG machines to different health establishments across the country since 2018, chief founder of the foundation and a senior interventional cardiologist of Mangaluru Padmanabh Kamath told The Hindu.

The machines will be handled by ‘Devotee Doctors of Sabarimala’, which is a voluntary team of Kerala doctors which will provide its health service to the pilgrims, Dr. Kamath said.

Of the machines, one will be positioned at the government health centre at Pampa and another at the Sannidhanam, Dr. Kamath said, adding that the machines are set to be made functional from November 11.

Two doctors – Prasobh Kumar and Deepthy – collected the machines on behalf of ‘Devotee Doctors of Sabarimala’ on Tuesday.

The trekking path from Pamba to the Sannidhanam often sees many fatalities. A media report in The Hindu in July 21, 2024 (Optional insurance to be introduced for Sabarimala pilgrims) said that during the previous Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the trekking path from Pampa to the Sannidhanam had witnessed 53 deaths, with most attributed to cardiac arrests and respiratory issues.

“The foundation donated the machines to save as many lives as possible through screening of pilgrims during the pilgrimage,” Dr. Kamath said.

The report said that in the previous annual pilgrimage season, over 52 lakh pilgrims booked slots for darshan at Sabarimala through the Virtual Q system.

Kerala Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan told reporters in Kottayam on November 2 that the Travancore Devaswom Board introduced free insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for all pilgrims visiting Sabarimala this season.

A large number of devotees from Karnataka visit Sabarimala every year during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

Earlier, the foundation donated/arranged ECG machines to Jan Aushadi Kendras, health and wellness centres, primary health centres, community health centres, taluk hospitals and to some private doctors practising in remote areas.

Dr. Kamath, professor and Head of KMC, Mangaluru, also manages a helpline through WhatsApp to offer guidance on cardiac cases to doctors working in rural, semi-urban areas with basic qualification and to medical students.

