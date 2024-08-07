GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cable operators and telecom companies told to arrange cables drawn through poles in orderly manner

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
There were complaints from the public to the Mangaluru City Corporation and Mescom about the nuisance being caused with the haphazard drawing of television and telecom cables across Mangaluru.

There were complaints from the public to the Mangaluru City Corporation and Mescom about the nuisance being caused with the haphazard drawing of television and telecom cables across Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (Mescom) on Tuesday directed cable television operators and private telecom companies to arrange cables drawn through electricity poles in an orderly manner so as not to trouble the public and cause any kind of mishap.

Officers of Mescom’s Mangaluru division convened a meeting in view of complaints to the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and Mescom about the nuisance being caused to the public with the haphazard drawing of television and telecom cables across the city.

It was affecting the movement of pedestrians and motorists at many places, the operators were told in the meeting.

Mescom also told the operators that they would be held responsible if any mishap occurs because of the drawing of cables through electricity poles. If operators were to draw new cables, they should mandatorily get a licence from the MCC, for which a no-objection certificate from Mescom has to be obtained.

Executive Engineer B. Lohith chaired the meeting attended by divisional engineers Syed Rehman and Shanthanand, sub-divisional engineers Chandrashekhar Poojary, Vasanth Kumar and Satish, and operators, said a release.

