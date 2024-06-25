Cabinet will discuss demand on forming Kukke Subrahmanya Development Authority: D.K. Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the State Cabinet will discuss the demand for constituting Kukke Subrahmanya Development Authority and take a decision on it.

To questions by presspersons at Kukke Subrahmanya, he said that party workers have conveyed their opinion on constituting the authority. The government will protect the dignity and honour of the temple.

Mr. Shivakumar said that he will discuss with Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and in charge of Dakshina Kannada, on the demand for opening a government hospital in Kukke Subrahmanya. He said that the government has no move to evict those living in the forest area without title deeds. Such persons have been living there for many years doing farming.

Demand for more Dy. CM posts

Referring to demands for creating more posts of Deputy Chief Ministers in the State, Mr. Shivakumar said the party will take a call on it.

On his move to contest the coming byelection from Channapatna Assembly constituency and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Mr. Shivakumar did nothing for the development of Channapatna, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he entered Channapatna politics well ahead of Mr. Kumaraswamy. “Mr. Kumaraswamy entered politics 10 years after my entry in Channapatna. I faced his father H.D. Deve Gowda in 1985 elections in Channapatna,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that people of Channapatna feel that Mr. Deve Gowda did nothing for the development of the constituency. Now time is ripe to serve the people of the constituency. “Hence I am on the move though I have helped the people of the constituency earlier as a Minister,” he said.

Hike in milk price

Mr. Shivakumar said that milk price had been hiked to help dairy farmers. The price had been hiked on the demand by farmers. Prices of fodder and cattle feed too had also gone up. Hence, the milk producers’ cooperative societies were demanding hiking the procurement price.

Mr. Shivakuma said that he prayed at the temple with his family members for the welfare of all and for good rains. The State is facing dearth of rains. At the same time Tamil Nadu has also placed demand for (Cauvery) water. The State should get more rains, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar also met Vidyaprasanna Tirtha, seer of Kukke Kukke Subrahmanya Samputa Sri Narasimha Swamy Mutt.

