Cabinet approves ₹311 crore to construct bridge-cum-barrages in Udupi district

They will augment drinking water, prevent intrusion of saline water in Seetanadhi

They will augment drinking water, prevent intrusion of saline water in Seetanadhi

The State Cabinet has approved a ₹311.25 crore project to construct two bridge-cum-barrages across Seetanadhi in Brahmavar Taluk of Udupi district, according to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

The project, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, is to prevent the intrusion of saline water into the river and to augment water for irrigation and drinking water supply, Mr. Bhat said in a statement.

A bridge-cum-barrage will be built at an estimated cost of ₹160.25 crore between Handady-Kumragodu and Barkuru-Bennekudru. Another one will come up between between Pandeshwara-Moodabadu and Barkuru-Bennekudru at a cost of ₹151 crore.

The project as a whole will supply drinking water to thousands of families and save farm lands from the damages caused to farm lands due to intrusion of saline water in the river, he said.

Mr. Bhat said he and Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivasa Shetty had appealed to the government to sanction the project as the project will help people in both the Assembly segments.

“It is an integrated project which will provide road connectivity through the bridges, help farmers by augmenting water for drinking water supply and saves farm land by preventing intrusion of saline water,” the MLA said.

Free treatment

Mr. Bhat said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that free medical treatment to Koragas, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, at empanelled private hospitals will continue in the current financial year.

Koragas had taken out a procession and had staged a dharna in Udupi on Monday in protest against the State government discontinuing the free medical treatment scheme meant for them since 2008. They had said that the government through an order on August 17 discontinued the release of financial grants under Arogya Nidhi scheme for their free medical treatment at empanelled private hospitals. With the new order in place, many with chronic illness and malnutrition will be deprived of timely treatment, they said.

Mr. Bhat said that earlier on Wednesday a delegation of MLAs had met the Chief Minister in this regard and apprised him on the demand by Koragas.