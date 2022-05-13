Cabinet approves ₹165-crore bridge-cum-barrages project to Udupi: MLA

Three barrages to be built across the Swarna at Uppur, Parari, and Havanje

: The State Cabinet has approved a ₹165-crore project to build three bridge-cum-barrages across the Swarna in Udupi district to irrigate 1,000 hectares of farmland and to arrest intrusion of saline water in the river, according to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

The Cabinet approved the proposal in its meeting on Thursday, he said in a statement.

The barrages will be constructed at Uppur, Parari, and Havanje areas. Water from the barrages will be lifted to fill waterbodies, including four in Havanje, in the areas for irrigation purposes. The Mannapalla waterbody in Manipal will also be filled by lifting water from a barrage, he said.

The MLA said that saline water intrusion, especially in Uppur area, had affected farmland and drinking water sources. The local people had been demanding for long construction of a barrage in the area to prevent saline water intrusion to save their farmland and drinking water sources. Their demand would now be met.

In view of the Cabinet’s approval, the MLA visited the three areas on Thursday and instructed Minor Irrigation Department officials to prepare the project proposal after identifying the places of construction.

Mr. Bhat said that the project proposal also comprises taking up riverbank protection measures to strengthen both the banks of the river during floods.

The MLA said that many waterbodies in the three areas dried up in summer. Such waterbodies would be supplied with water stored in barrages using lift-irrigation method during summer.

The MLA said that he thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Major and Minor Irrigation Minister Govind Karajol for approving the project.