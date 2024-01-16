ADVERTISEMENT

Cab driver booked for derogatory comment on CM

January 16, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru city police booked a 34-year-old cab driver hailing from Uttara Kannada for his alleged derogatory comment on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Surathkal police booked Anil Kumar, a native of Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada and resident of Surathkal, for his alleged derogatory comment on Chief Minister and others in a video he has posted on social media.

The police said Kumar has been living in Surathkal for over a decade. For the past three months he has been trying to add his name in the ration card in order to get benefits of government schemes. He could not do it because of server problem. Frustrated over this, he made a video criticising Mr. Siddaramaiah and others and circulated the same on social media.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint by the National Students Union of India Dakshina Kannada district president Suhan Alva, Surathkal police booked a case against Kumar for offences punishable under Sections 153A and 505(i)(c) of Indian Penal Code. The police took Kumar into their custody for questioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US