Cab driver booked for derogatory comment on CM

January 16, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru city police booked a 34-year-old cab driver hailing from Uttara Kannada for his alleged derogatory comment on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Surathkal police booked Anil Kumar, a native of Sirsi taluk of Uttara Kannada and resident of Surathkal, for his alleged derogatory comment on Chief Minister and others in a video he has posted on social media.

The police said Kumar has been living in Surathkal for over a decade. For the past three months he has been trying to add his name in the ration card in order to get benefits of government schemes. He could not do it because of server problem. Frustrated over this, he made a video criticising Mr. Siddaramaiah and others and circulated the same on social media.

Based on a complaint by the National Students Union of India Dakshina Kannada district president Suhan Alva, Surathkal police booked a case against Kumar for offences punishable under Sections 153A and 505(i)(c) of Indian Penal Code. The police took Kumar into their custody for questioning.

