CAA protests: Restrictions imposed in Mangaluru

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders from 9 p.m. on Wednesday to midnight on Friday under the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, as a precaution to maintain law and order following calls for protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act over the next two days.

As per the order issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, taking out rallies, holding protests and celebrations, and organising party conventions is banned. No one will be allowed to carry weapons, possess and stock stones, and burst crackers during this period. There will be a bar on raising slogans and taking any other action in public that could lead to disharmony in society, the order says.

Mr. Harsha said people faced hardship because of the snap protest carried out by Campus Front of India activists in the city on Monday against the police action against Jamia Millia Islamia University students in New Delhi. Several organisations have called for protests against the Act on Thursday and Friday. “As this is likely to disturb law and order in the city, prohibitory orders have been invoked,” Mr. Harsha said.

Mr. Harsha said messages were being circulated on social media about the call given by Ullal Qazi to students to hold protests at Nehru Maidan on Friday. “We met the Qazi and appraised him of the sensitivity of the issue. He has issued a statement that there will be no protest on Friday,” he said. However, despite this appeal, messages continue to be posted on social media calling students to join the protest. Messages are also being sent asking students to take part in a protest on December 23. “So far, we have not received any requests for permission to hold protests on these two days. We are initiating legal action against persons spreading these messages,” he told reporters.

At a meeting of district officials, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh asked them to keep a close watch on activities in their limits and not allow unsavoury incidents at places of worship and other sensitive places. Mr. Harsha called upon people not to pay heed to rumours and cooperate with the district administration in ensuring peace in the district.

In Udupi

Meanwhile, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure in Udupi from 6 a.m. on Thursday to 11 p.m. on Saturday.