CAA: Protesters block road; 38 arrested

The city police arrested 38 persons from Campus Front of India when they attempted to block movement of vehicles on the busy Balmatta Road on Monday evening.

Several members of Campus Front of India came in a city bus and got down at the Balmatta bus stop. They gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and action of the police on Jamia Millia University campus in New Delhi.

The students started marching towards Collectors Gate, where the Deputy Commissioner resides. When the police prevented them, the protesters raised slogans against the State and Union governments and blocked movement of traffic.

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, in a statement, said the CFI activists formed unlawful assembly without seeking permission or intimation to police. They blocked the road and jeopardized public peace and order. “Even upon clear instructions to disperse, they violated the lawful instructions and obstructed the discharge of duty by police. In public interest, the police arrested 38 persons,” he said. A case was registered and investigation was under progress. The situation on the ground was peaceful, he added.

Earlier, members of Democratic Youth Federation of India and other social organisations carried out a protest near the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla said with CAA, the Union government was pushing people towards another partition.

Condemning the action of police in Jamia Millia University, he said students will not be cowed down by police excess.