CAA, NRC are discriminatory: Dalit leader

B.R. Bhaskar Prasad, president of the State unit of the Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkoota, said on Saturday that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were discriminatory and were aimed at the Muslim community.

He was speaking at the ‘Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’ campaign organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) here.

Mr. Prasad said that there was Muslim rule in the country for 800 years but India did not become a Muslim country. Then there was Christian [British] rule for 200 years, but India did not become a Christian country.

“In such a scenario, it was a fallacy of the present ruling class to think that their six-year rule would make India a Hindu country,” he said.

He said that the people of all communities in undivided Dakshina Kannada lived in peace and harmony 30 years ago. The Billava community should not get swayed by right-wing forces, he said.

Mr. Prasad said that RSS and BJP leaders were misleading the youth belonging to the lower castes in this region. These misled youth finally ended up in jails due to their involvement in communal clashes, he claimed.

He said that though the general belief was that the CAA, NPR and NRC would affect only Muslims, it would ultimately affect the poor and the depressed classes.

The BJP which was making such discriminatory laws should not forget that it had not won a majority vote-share in the parliamentary elections.

“Should the Dalit and Muslim communities come together, the BJP would lose in the elections,” Mr. Prasad said.

