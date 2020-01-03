CAA, NRC creating an atmosphere of fear: Samiti

The CAA NRC Virodhi Horata Samiti will hold a public meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shastri Circle at Kundapur in Udupi district on January 6.

Addressing presspersons here, Abdul Jaleel, member, State committee, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), said that the Union government had created an atmosphere of fear through the CAA and NRC.

Though people had been protesting against it, it was only in the BJP-ruled States that there had been violence during the protests.

It said, in Mangaluru too, the police had used excessive force to curb the protesters leading to the death of two persons. The State government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the kin of the victims only to rescind on its decision. The samiti wanted the government to pay the compensation to the kin.

A judicial probe should be ordered into the incident, he said.

Amrit Shenoy, vice-president of the State unit of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, said that the police firing at the protesters in Mangaluru was unnecessary. Even if the police had to fire, they could have fired at the legs of the protesters instead of firing at the chest level, he said.