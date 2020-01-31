CAA is discriminatory and should be opposed: Azad

Chandrashekhar Azad, president of Bhim Army, said on Thursday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the National Population Register (NPR) were discriminatory and hence had to be opposed.

Mr. Azad, who is ill, could not attend the public meeting against the CAA, the NRC and the NPR organised by Sahabalve at Christian High School grounds here. But his video message was played at the meeting.

Mr. Azad said that the Constitution gave equal rights to all people. But now the government was asking people to prove their identity.

“When Rafale deal files kept in a high-security area could be stolen, how can you expect poor people to keep documents to prove their citizenship? When people do not want the CAA, why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi want to impose it?”

Mr. Azad said that some forces wanted to divide the country and weaken the Constitution. To protest was a basic right given to an individual. Hence people should carry on peaceful protests against CAA and NPR with all vigour.

The Centre should withdraw these “black laws.” It was the duty of the people to protect the country and the Constitution. “There is an undeclared Emergency in the country,” Mr. Azad said.

K.R. Ramesh Kumar, former Speaker, said that some forces were trying to portray Muslims as outsiders, which was wrong.

They were born here and had contributed to the freedom struggle.

But the RSS, which never took part in the freedom struggle, wanted a “Hindu Rashtra”, he said

There was a huge difference between refugees and infiltrators. The CAA was based on religion, discriminatory and unconstitutional. Hence the people were protesting against it, he said.

Mahendra Kumar, social activist, said that it was not just Muslims, but poor people of all religions who would suffer.

“Why are you creating differences in society? It is necessary to take everyone together to build the country,” Mr. Kumar added.