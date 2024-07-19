CA student and her dog electrocuted in Mangaluru

A 20-year-old woman, who was studying to be a Chartered Accountant, was electrocuted after stepping into a pool of water in an agriculture field where a live wire had snapped, in Mooluru village of Gurupura Gram Panchayat of Mangaluru Taluk on Friday (July 19).

The Bajpe police gave name of the deceased as Ashni Shetty.

The police said Ms. Shetty’s father, Harish, had left to his agriculture field on July 19 morning. Their pet dog had accompanied him. A few minutes later, Ms. Shetty left the house to bring the dog back to the house. As she was proceeding towards their agriculture field, she saw the dog lying in a pool of water in another field. When she stepped into the water to pull out the dog, Ms. Shetty got electrocuted.

The police said due to overnight wind and heavy rain, the power line had snapped and fallen at the place where the dog was lying.

Local people alerted MESCOM personnel, who shut down the power to pull out the bodies of Ms. Shetty and the pet dog. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Four electrocutions

As many as four persons have been electrocuted so far in the last 30 days in Dakshina Kannada.

A 32-year-old labourer died after he came in touch with a live wire when climbing up a transformer to restore power in Ilantila village of Belthangady taluk on July 15.

The death of 21-year-old Pratheeksha Shetty on June 27 after she walked through rainwater on a road where power line had snapped in Shibaje of Belthangady taluk, created lot of furore during recent review meeting chaired by District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

MP Captain Brijesh Chowta demanded disciplinary action against MESCOM personnel for negligence. Two autorickshaw drivers were electrocuted near Rosario school in Mangaluru on June 26.