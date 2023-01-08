ADVERTISEMENT

C.A. Simon appointed new SP of Lokayukta Police unit in Mangaluru

January 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In an internal change at the Lokayukta police, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mangaluru, K. Laxmi Ganesh has been transferred as SP, Lokayukta Police in Bengaluru, while C.A. Simon is posted to Mangaluru.

As per the order of Registrar, Karnataka Lokayukta, dated January 5, the internal transfer has been done for administrative reasons. The two officers have been asked to report to the new posts at the earliest.

Mr. Ganesh will hand over the charge to Deputy Superintendent of Police Cheluvalaraju on Monday, January 9 and proceed to Bengaluru. Mr. Cheluvaraju will hold the charge as Superintendent of Police till Mr. Simon take over.

