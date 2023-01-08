HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

C.A. Simon appointed new SP of Lokayukta Police unit in Mangaluru

January 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In an internal change at the Lokayukta police, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mangaluru, K. Laxmi Ganesh has been transferred as SP, Lokayukta Police in Bengaluru, while C.A. Simon is posted to Mangaluru.

As per the order of Registrar, Karnataka Lokayukta, dated January 5, the internal transfer has been done for administrative reasons. The two officers have been asked to report to the new posts at the earliest.

Mr. Ganesh will hand over the charge to Deputy Superintendent of Police Cheluvalaraju on Monday, January 9 and proceed to Bengaluru. Mr. Cheluvaraju will hold the charge as Superintendent of Police till Mr. Simon take over.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.