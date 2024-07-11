Byndoor MLA urges people to make use of Janaspandana programme to get their grievances redressed

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, on Wednesday urged the public to make the best use of Janaspandana programmes to get their grievances redressed, as all district-level officials will be present at the programme.

Speaking after inaugurating the Byndoor taluk-level Janaspandana programme, Mr. Gantihole said over 90% of the 160-odd grievances aired at the previous prograramme was redressed immediately. The MLA said people, who might have visited government offices multiple times to get services, could benefit from the programme.

Focusing his attention towards the flood issue that was common in his constituency, Mr. Gantihole said heavy rains, as claimed by officials, was not the exact reason for frequent floods. Artificial floods occur mainly because of encroachment of waterways because of greed and throwing of trash and other plastic waste into waterbodies. The MLA said a detailed meeting would be conducted to address the issue once the monsoon ends.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G.S. Mamatha Devi said the Janaspandana programme was organised to ensure people did not visit multiple offices many times to get their work done. The representations and grievances from the public would be attended to in a short span of time, while the details would be uploaded on Integrated Public Grievances Redressal System.

The Additional DC said problems that could be solved at the district level would be addressed on the spot while those requiring interventional at the state-level, would be sent to the government. People could get immediate relief to issues concerning pension, public infrastructure etc. As many as 147 representations were received during the Wednesday’s Janaspandana.

K. Vidyakumari, Deputy Commissioner, and other senior officials were present.

