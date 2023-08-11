HamberMenu
Byndoor MLA unhappy with poor service at Shankarnarayana PHC

August 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole visited the primary health centre at Shankarnayaraya of Udupi district on Friday.

Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole visited the primary health centre at Shankarnayaraya of Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Expressing his unhappiness over poor service at the primary health centre (PHC) at Shankarnarayana in Udupi district, Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, on Friday said because of poor service many patients are forced to take treatment at the taluk hospital in Kundapur.

He asked the medical officer to set right the operation of the PHC.

During his visit to the PHC, Mr. Gantihole told reporters that though the PHC is spacious and clean, the number of deliveries have come down to nil in recent weeks. He has also heard of nursing staff of the PHC demanding transfer without any valid reason, the MLA stated.

Some of the patients at the PHC told the MLA about the staff crunch. They said instead of two duty doctors, only one was working for two shifts in the PHC.

