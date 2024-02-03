Byndoor MLA launches ‘Explore Byndoor’ initiative mid-sea to attract tourists

February 03, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, on Saturday, February 3, went scuba diving, off the Someshwar Beach near Byndoor in Udupi district, and launched mid-sea the ‘Explore Byndoor’ initiative of promoting tourist places in his constituency.

“My constituency has a good number of nature exploring spots including Kodachadry hills, Maravanthe, and Someshwara beaches. There are also a good number of popular places of worship in the constituency. As part of the initiative, I want people to explore these places and promote them on social media, which will make tourists across the world visit these places,” Mr. Gantihole told The Hindu.

“I found it apt to launch this initiative mid-sea by going scuba diving, off Someshwara beach, which is the lone scuba diving point in my constituency,” he said.

Mr. Gantihole and eight activists of MLA’s ‘Samruddha Byndoor’ (Prosperous Byndoor) initiative were taken in a boat by the staff of Meridian Adventures, who conduct scuba diving activity. Mid-sea at Naikanakallu point, Mr. Gantihole and the eight activities jumped into the water. The MLA went down by about 15 meters and launched the poster of ‘Explore Byndoor’ initiative.

As part of the ‘Explore Byndoor’ programme that will be held between February 5 and March 5, people have been asked to prepare reels, photographs, and drone shots of the places they visit in Byndoor constituency. They have also been asked to create logos for the promotion of tourism in Bydoor. Deepak Shreevathsa, the coordinator of programme, said contestants should send the reels, photographs, drone shots and logos to contest.sb2024@gmail.com. The content will be posted on the social media handles of Samruddha Byndoor. Prizes will be given to best content providers, Mr. Shreevathsa said.