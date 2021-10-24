Byndoor govt. ITI will offer 11 new courses: Ashwath Narayan

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan during his visit to the Government ITI at Byndoor in Udupi district on Saturday.

MANGALURU

24 October 2021 00:22 IST

Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology and Bio-technology, Skill Development and Science and Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Byndoor in Udupi district will offer 11 new courses.

Speaking to presspersons at Byndoor, after inspecting civil works at the ITI which is being upgraded in association with Tata Technologies Ltd. under the UDYOGA scheme, the Minister said that of the new courses, the duration of six will be one year and that of the remaining five will be two years.

The Minister said that the ITI in the rural area is being upgraded to the internationals standards.

Academically the ITI will offer such courses which are in demand by the industry. Hence students will not remain without jobs. The ITI will offer quality education, he said.

The Minister lost his cool when an engineer failed to produce the required documents related to the civil works. He instructed him to ensure that there was no compromise in the quality of works. The project should be completed within the time prescribed. There should be no laxity in works, the Minister said.

To questions by presspersons, the minister said the Congress is following dynasty politics. “It is a foreign party and not the people’s party,” the Minister said, adding that the BJP wants to wipe out the Congress from the country. The Congress gave an inefficient administration and the party has lost relevance in the country.

To another question, the Minister said that students have the options of attending classes either online or offline.