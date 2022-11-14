Byndoor Block Education Officer suspended

November 14, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The State government has suspended from service Block Education Officer (BEO) of Byndoor, Udupi district, Manjunath M.G. for issuing a “controversial” circular instructing the teaching staff and non-teaching staff of all schools in Byndoor Block to participate in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programme held at Mullikatte, Byndoor, on November 7.

Mr. Bommai laid the foundation stone for various government projects and inaugurated some projects at a government function in Mullikatte.

The circular issued in the first week of November stated that all the parents of the children studying in schools in Byndoor and officials from block resource centre also should participate in the event.

Following this, Mallikarjuna Ramachandrappa, Under Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, has issued an order suspending the BEO pending a departmental inquiry.

The order said that it was not proper on the part of the BEO to make government employees (teachers) to participate in the programme. The BEO has violated rules, the order said.

The Congress had taken to Twitter to criticise the BJP saying that, on a working day, teachers had been made to attend the event by suspending their regular classes.