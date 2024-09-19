Byelection to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Local Authorities Constituency on October 21

The byelection to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Authorities’ Constituency will be held on October 21, 2024. The voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting of votes will be done on October 24.

The Election Commission of India said on Thursday (September 19, 2024) that the notification for the byelection will be issued on September 26. Last date for filing nominations is October 3. Nominations will be scrutinised on October 4. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 7.

The Commission said that the model code of conduct for the byelection will come into immediate effect from Thursday.

Seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary

The by-election will be held to the seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary who has been elected as the Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. The vacancy was created on June 15, 2024 following Mr. Poojary’s resignation to the Council. His term in the Council was till January 5, 2028.

Meanwhile, Mr. Poojary was first elected as an MLC from the same constituency in the 2009 byelection following the death of the then incumbent MLC and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza in 2008. Later, he was elected to the council for the full term from the same constituency in 2010, 2016 and in 2021.