B.Y. Raghavendra rules out the possibility of Kumar Bangarappa deserting BJP

January 08, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, on Monday ruled out the possibility of Kumar Bangarappa, former BJP MLA, joining the Congress.

Speaking to presspersons at Hemmadi, near Kundapura in Udupi district, he said that it is a rumour that Mr. Bangarappa will contest as the Congress candidate from Shivamogga in the coming Lok Sabha election. Being a national party, the Congress is not facing any dearth of candidates, he said.

Mr. Raghavendra said that Mr. Bangarappa is busy in the field of cinema and his other commitments. He will become active again in politics, after completing his commitments.

The MP said that he is confident that he will win the 2024 Lok Sabha election if the party fields him again from Shivamogga.

