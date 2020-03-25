Business as usual at Malpe harbour

It was business as usual at the Malpe Fisheries Harbour here on Tuesday, when the Deputy Commissioner, G. Jagadeesha, visited it to check the implementation of restrictions announced by the State government on account of COVID-19.

The administration on March 23 instructed the fishermen to stop fishing activities on Tuesday. When Mr. Jagadeesha visited the harbour, fish was being unloaded from the boats and being loaded into some mini trucks.

Mr. Jagadeesha questioned the president of Malpe Fishermen’s Association, Krishna Suvarna, as to why the activities had not stopped at the harbour.

Mr. Suvarna and other fishermen told Mr. Jagadeesha that about 100 mechanised boats had just returned from the sea and had seven tonnes of fish each. If this fish was thrown back into the sea, it would lead to pollution as they would get washed on the beaches. They urged him to allow the unloading of fish till Wednesday evening.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that it was binding on the association and fishermen to follow the instructions of the administration.

When Mr. Jagadeesha questioned about the large number of people who came to buy fish at the harbour on Tuesday morning, the fishermen said that some persons who had come to purchase fish and spread the message that fish was available at low rates resulting in the large numbers. “We stopped people from entering the harbour at 9 a.m.,” Mr. Suvarna said.

Then Mr. Suvarna said a large number of fishermen from other places were working at Malpe harbour and the administration should make arrangements to send them home. Mr. Jagadeesha said that the mechanised boat owners should transport them to their places in private vehicles.