Buses to ply till Talapady village from now on

Residents of Talapady and surrounding villages can heave a sigh of relief as city bus operators and toll plaza management on NH 66 at Talapady arrived at an amicable solution with the intervention of the district administration on Thursday.

Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association President Dilraj Alva told The Hindu that Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra had called a meeting of all the stakeholders.

The Deputy Commissioner proposed a lump sum of ₹14,000 to be paid by bus operators in advance to Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd., every month so that city buses could cross the toll plaza and make unlimited trips out of the designated bus stand at Talapady. FASTags would suitably recharged upon the payment, he said.

Mr. Alva said buses will ply upto Talapady village with immediate effect and thanked the district administration, NHAI, Navayuga, and residents of Talapady. As many as 31 private city buses ply between Talapady and the city every day making an average of seven round trips.

The association was mulling to increase fares marginally for passengers travelling up to and from Talapady from different destinations on these buses; however fares for intermediate stages would not be increased, he said. This was to cushion the toll charges, he added.