Buses to Kasaragod from today

MANGALURU

18 July 2021 19:08 IST

Bus services between Mangaluru and Kasaragod (Kerala) will operate from Monday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said in a statement on Sunday that the government has allowed both government and private operators to operate their buses between the two cities, albeit with certain restrictions.

Accordingly, those from Kerala travelling to Mangaluru should have had their first dose of vaccination or they should produce their RT-PCR negative certificate for COVID-19. Test conducted 72 hours prior to travelling is valid. Bus conductors should ensure their passengers are carrying such certificates.

All travellers should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. They should wear face masks and follow social distancing.

Legal action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines, Dr. Rajendra said and added that this action is required to prevent the possibility of a third wave, if any, spreading in the State.

The government has allowed travelling from Kasaragod considering the fact that people, mainly students, need to travel to Mangaluru daily for various reasons, including studies.