Buses resume service in Mangaluru as curfew relaxed for 12 hours on Sunday

With the relaxation of curfew for 12 hours from 6 a.m. on Sunday, the city is returning to normalcy.

The city buses, inter-district and inter-State buses have begun their operations. Autorickshaws and other vehicles are plying. Many shops and hotels are open in the central business district area.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy is visiting the city in the forenoon and will meet the families of two persons who died in the violent incidents on Thursday.

The main Central Market is open and fish business in the Old Port has resumed. Mobile internet data services have been restored since Saturday night. As Christmas approaches, people began shopping and visiting churches for special prayers on Sunday.

Since Thursday night, garbage had piled up outside houses and apartments as civic workers did not turn up for duty owing to the curfew. It is expected to be cleared on Sunday.

The curfew will be lifted from 6 a.m. on December 23.