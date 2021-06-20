Buses cannot operate till July 5

Shops selling essential commodities, including grocery, vegetable, fruit, meat, fish, milk, can remain open in Dakshina Kannada from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 21 to July 5.

An order issued by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Sunday said that buses will not be allowed to operate during the period. Parks and gardens will also remain closed. However, autorickshaws and taxis can operate with a maximum of two passengers.

The order said that liquor outlets, ration shops, opticians, shops selling construction material, including cement and steel, can do business during the time given. Liquor outlets can sell alcohol only in parcels.

The Deputy Commissioner said that night curfew will be in force in the district from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and there will be weekend curfew from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Monday, with some exemptions.

He said that the offices of the Regional Transport Officers, the Public Works Department, agriculture, cooperation, the Revenue Department of the Union government and NABARD office are allowed to function with 50% staff.

He said that movement of people for taking vaccination against COVID-19 is allowed during the weekend curfew.