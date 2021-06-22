Buses can operate; hotels, all shops can do business from today

Relaxing lockdown conditions further, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra said on Tuesday that all shops, except air-conditioned ones, in the district can do business from Wednesday. They can operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that buses can also operate.

The extended window period is valid till 7 a.m. on July 5 except during the weekend curfew. Air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls cannot do business till further order.

Dr. Rajendra said in an order that buses can operate in the district from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 50% occupancy. Passengers are not allowed to travel standing. Buses have been allowed to operate only till 1 p.m. to enable people reach home before 2 p.m., he said and added that inter-district buses can operate. However, buses cannot operate within the district during the weekend curfew.

Walking and jogging in parks and gardens are allowed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Salons and beauty parlours can do business and hotels can also be open till 2 p.m. with 50% occupancy. However, during the weekend curfew only parcels can be bought from hotels and other eateries.

Meanwhile, in a video message, in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that many owners of textile and other shops, both essential and non-essential, had complained that life has become difficult for them due to the lockdown and hence, the conditions should be relaxed to enable them to re-open their shops.

“I met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday and discussed the matter. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to issue necessary orders allowing all commercial establishments to re-open. Mr. Yediyurappa has asked the concerned to take all steps to bring down test positivity rate in the district to less than 5%.,” the Minister said.

Mr. Poojary said that he is appealing to people to take vaccine against COVID-19 and stop wandering unnecessarily and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

And, night curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and weekend curfew from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Monday will be in force in the district.